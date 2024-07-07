URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay progressed to the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America tournament after beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties. (More Football News)
The match went into a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw in regulation time. Uruguay gained the advantage after Sergio Rochet saved Eder Militao’s spot kick after Federico Valverde converted.
Things went from bad to worse as Douglas Luiz hit the post, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Manuel Ugarte all scored their penalties.
Brazil, without their attacking injection Vinicius Jr, had seven shots, with three on target. However, they were not able to find the back of the net. On the other hand, despite just having 40% possession, Uruguay had 12 shots, but with just one on target.
In the second half, Nahitan Nandez was shown a red as Brazil failed to take the numerical advantage. Barcelona centre back, Ronald Arajuo also left the field due to injury as he was replaced by Jose Gimenez.
Bielsa’s men will now face Colombia for a spot in the all-important final to give them a chance in pursuit of their record-extending 16th Copa America title at the Bank of America Stadium, on Thursday, July 11th.
The other semi-final will see Argentina go head to head against Canada on Wednesday, July 10th, at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford in New Jersey.