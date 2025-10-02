After a red card setback, Gordon scored twice from the spot and assisted the third penalty decision
German striker Woltemade now has three goals in four starts, opening the scoring with a deft flick
Harvey Barnes sealed the win with a composed finish on the counter
Anthony Gordon netted a pair of penalties as Newcastle United defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 for their first win of this Champions League campaign and their biggest ever in the competition.
Newcastle have so far struggled to combine performances and results in the Premier League this season and lost their European opener at home to Barcelona – a game in which Gordon scored a late consolation.
But it all came together for Eddie Howe's men in Brussels on Wednesday as Gordon, whose own campaign has endured a frustrating start after a red card against Liverpool, played a starring role.
Nick Woltemade opened the scoring after 17 minutes with a flick so delicate his goal was initially awarded to Sandro Tonali, whose shot appeared to have deflected in off Kevin Mac Allister, rather than the Germany striker.
Then Gordon's first spot-kick two minutes before half-time ensured some comfort for the visitors at the break, with Anthony Elanga fouled just inside the area and his fellow winger sweeping in from 12 yards.
It was Gordon's own cross that prompted the second penalty decision, awarded for Fedde Leysen's handball after a VAR review, and another composed finish was followed by a breakaway goal from substitute Harvey Barnes that saw this scoreline eclipse the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.
In Wednesday's other early match, Qarabag continued their superb start to the campaign, following up their success at Benfica by beating FC Copenhagen 2-0 at home.
Data debrief: Gordon steps up as Magpies move on
This might prove to be the day Newcastle finally left the Alexander Isak saga behind them after a testing start to the season that has been coloured by the £125m departure of their star striker.
Without Isak, goals have been in short supply – although Woltemade now has three in four starts in all competitions – and questions have been asked of the contributions from Newcastle's wide men.
Gordon provided his response in Belgium in becoming only the third Newcastle player to net in consecutive Champions League matches.
Both goals may have come from the spot, but Isak previously took Newcastle's penalties. He was the last Magpie to score two in one match, against West Ham in March 2024, while Gordon is the first to do so for Newcastle in a major European match.