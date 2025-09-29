Football

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal came back to secure a dramatic 2-1 win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and close the gap on leader Liverpool. The defender rose to head in a stoppage-time corner that moved Mikel Arteta’s team up to second in the standings and two points behind defending champion Liverpool. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as a “statement” win. “There are opportunities, there are moments in the season, you have to find a way to win,” he said. Victory saw Arsenal take full advantage of Liverpool’s first defeat of the season after the Merseyside club’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That game was also decided by a stoppage-time winner by former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Gabriel
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

2/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Gabriel
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

3/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Gabriel
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

4/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Nick Pope
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope (1) brings down Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, leading to a penalty being awarded then overturned after a VAR review during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

5/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Dan Burn
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

From left, Arsenal's Gabriel, Newcastle's Dan Burn, Arsenal's Mikel Merino in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

6/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Declan Rice
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

7/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Mikel Merino
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

8/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_Tino Livramento
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Tino Livramento is substituted off on a stretcher during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

9/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_ Jacob Murphy
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy, left, makes an attempt to score past Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

10/10
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 football match Newcastle United vs Arsenal_ Mikel Arteta
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.

