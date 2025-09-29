Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope (1) brings down Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, leading to a penalty being awarded then overturned after a VAR review during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
From left, Arsenal's Gabriel, Newcastle's Dan Burn, Arsenal's Mikel Merino in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Newcastle's Tino Livramento is substituted off on a stretcher during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Newcastle's Jacob Murphy, left, makes an attempt to score past Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Arsenal at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne.