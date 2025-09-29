Football

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal came back to secure a dramatic 2-1 win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and close the gap on leader Liverpool. The defender rose to head in a stoppage-time corner that moved Mikel Arteta’s team up to second in the standings and two points behind defending champion Liverpool. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as a “statement” win. “There are opportunities, there are moments in the season, you have to find a way to win,” he said. Victory saw Arsenal take full advantage of Liverpool’s first defeat of the season after the Merseyside club’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That game was also decided by a stoppage-time winner by former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.