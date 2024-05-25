UEFA Women's Champions League Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Barcelona Vs Lyon Live

In its fourth consecutive Women's Champions League final, defending champions Barcelona will have their task cut out when they face the eight-time winner Lyon, the most successful women's football club, on Saturday 25 May at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. (More Football News)
Lyon have been a tough side to beat for the defending champions as they have never been able to overcome the French powerhouse.
After thrashing the Spanish side 4-1 in the 2018-19 final, Lyon again broke the hearts of Barca fan in 2021-22 by defeating them 3-1 in the summit clash.
However, Barcelona were the champions on the either side of the Lyon loss in 2021-22 and are aiming to win their third title in last four years on Saturday. Barca women won their first European title on 2021 after defeating Chelsea in final and beat Wolfsburg last season to lift their second in 2023. A third title by winning their arch-nemesis is what their eyes are currently set on.
Barca are better prepared this time too. Its top players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who have won back-to-back Player of the year awards, are a big threat to all sides in women's football right now.
Lyon, the most succesful side in Europe, want to extend their dominance with a ninth title.
Barcelona overturned a 0-1 deficit against Chelsea to win the semifinal 2-1 on aggregate while Lyon had it fairly easy against their French rivals PSG.
Here is how you can watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon.
Women's Champions League Final Live Streaming
When is the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon?
The UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon is on Saturday, May 25.
Where is the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon?
UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon takes place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.
At what time does the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon kick off?
The UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon kicks off at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24 final between Barcelona and Lyon in India?
UEFA Women's Champions League between Barcelona and Lyon will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel.