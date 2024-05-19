Man Utd 0-6 Chelsea, WSL: Blues Boss Emma Hayes Says This Title Triumph Is 'Toughest But Sweetest'

Emma Hayes says this Women’s Super League title is the "toughest but sweetest" after being pushed all the way by Manchester City. (More Football News)
Hayes announced earlier this season that this would be her last in charge of the Blues and had written off their chances of lifting the trophy after a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at the start of May.
However, an 8-0 victory over Bristol City followed by a 1-0 win from their game in hand over Tottenham put their fate back in their own hands going into the final day.
In the end, Chelsea won the WSL on goal difference, with another heavy 6-0 win adding to their advantage over City to help them to a fifth consecutive title.
Hayes took time after the match to reflect not only on the game but also on her 12-year stay at Chelsea.
"What a wonderful performance from the team today," she told Sky Sports. "I picked a team of leaders from the beginning, and I felt it was absolutely essential we had the emotional maturity and regulation for a stadium as fitting as this.
"We've lost a lot of players today so to have some of them back today, it was just an amazing performance.
"I can't say it's my most enjoyable [title] but it's definitely been the toughest, without doubt, and for that reason, probably the sweetest. I'm just so relieved it's over.
"I just haven't got any more to give, I know that. The hardest thing to do is five in a row, because people take their eye off the ball. My legacy is winning while building a team for the future.
"Everyone said girls can't play, nor can they fill stadiums, nor can they get paid, nor can they create history.
"Not only are we not going away, but we are going to fill them every week. Women's football now is a serious business and that for me, is what it's about."
Captain Millie Bright missed six months of the season due to a knee injury, but returned in April to help Chelsea during an important run-in.
"It was pretty special but when half the country writes you off... we've got the monster mentality, we've shown it season after season," she said after the game.
"We were given a second chance. They don't often, but you have to take them, and we did. We beat Bristol City, beat Tottenham, and we've come here and put on a five-star performance to take this title.
"It's extra special to get it for Emma [Hayes] and the players who are leaving us.
"That's our standards, we shouldn't be underestimated to make this sort of comeback because we're defending champions.
"It's been an emotional season for Emma especially. We picked her up [after the loss at Liverpool] like she does for us every day."