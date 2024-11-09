Football

UEFA Nations League: Samu Omoridion Receives Maiden Spain Call-up - Check Full Squad

The 20-year-old represented Spain at the Paris Olympics, netting once in his four appearances at the tournament

Spain have handed a first senior call-up to Samu Omorodion after a stellar start to the season with Porto for their upcoming Nations League matches. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old represented Spain at the Paris Olympics, netting once in his four appearances at the tournament.

Since joining Porto in August 2024, he has netted 11 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, netting seven of those in the Primeira Liga in seven appearances, averaging a goal every 68 minutes.

Barcelona's Marc Casado has also been added to Luis de la Fuente's squad after impressing with his appearances in the LaLiga leaders' midfield amid their injury struggles.

Casado has attempted the most passes (850) and completed more (729) than any other Barcelona midfielder in all competitions this term (90.6% success rate).

"At the age of 20, [Omorodion] has football potential. He burst onto the scene in a way that has attracted attention. It's time to give him continuity," De la Fuente told reporters.

On Casado, he added: "It's all thanks to his confidence, commitment and ability. There are very good players who need that kind of demand to shine. He is ready, but he still has room for improvement."

Spain captain Alvaro Morata is also part of the squad despite being rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury during Milan training, but De la Fuente insisted the 32-year-old was fine.

However, Pau Cubarsi has been left out after sustaining a facial injury during Barcelona's Champions League win on Wednesday.

Nations League holders Spain have already qualified for the quarter-finals but are yet to clinch top spot. They face Denmark on November 15 before finishing the group stage against Switzerland three days later. 

Spain squad in full:

David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Robert Sanchez (Chelsea), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Aitor Paredes (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Pedri (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Marc Casado (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Milan), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Villarreal), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna).

