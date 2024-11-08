UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad

Romelu Lukaku has been recalled to Belgium's 23-man squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Israel. (More Football News)
Lukaku, who is the Red Devils' all-time top scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances, was left out of Belgium's opening four matches in the competition.
But since a 3-1 win over Israel in their opening game of Group A2, Domenico Tedesco's side are without a victory in three games and sit third in the standings.
Belgium know two triumphs are a must if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Nations League, and see Napoli's Lukaku as the answer.
“He had no hesitation to return. He is one of the best strikers in world football. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody any more," Tedesco said.
"His qualities are key for us, and he’s also important off the pitch. He’s a natural leader and is very good at helping the young players.”
Lukaku has been in fine form for Serie A leaders Napoli, contributing eight goal involvements (four goals, four assists) in nine league appearances this term.
Youri Tielemans, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Koni De Winter have all missed out on the squad through injuries.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is also an absentee after he had previously requested to be left out of the squad.
There are, however, returns for Ameen Al-Dakhil and Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, while Club Brugge's 19-year-old left-back Joaquin Seys has earned a first senior call-up.
Belgium squad in full:
Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig); Ameen Al-Dakhil (VfB Stuttgart), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Matte Smets (Racing Genk), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt); Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Arne Engels (Celtic), Romeo Lavia (Chelsea), Orel Mangala (Everton), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa); Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).