Football

UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad

Lukaku, who is the Red Devils' all-time top scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances, was left out of Belgium's opening four matches in the competition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
uefa nations league belgium squad
Romelu Lukaku has been recalled for Belgian's Nations League fixtures this month
info_icon

Romelu Lukaku has been recalled to Belgium's 23-man squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Israel. (More Football News)

Lukaku, who is the Red Devils' all-time top scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances, was left out of Belgium's opening four matches in the competition. 

But since a 3-1 win over Israel in their opening game of Group A2, Domenico Tedesco's side are without a victory in three games and sit third in the standings. 

Belgium know two triumphs are a must if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Nations League, and see Napoli's Lukaku as the answer. 

“He had no hesitation to return. He is one of the best strikers in world football. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody any more," Tedesco said. 

Serie A 2024-25: Napoli team players celebrate as they won against Roma - | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear

BY Photo Webdesk

"His qualities are key for us, and he’s also important off the pitch. He’s a natural leader and is very good at helping the young players.”

Lukaku has been in fine form for Serie A leaders Napoli, contributing eight goal involvements (four goals, four assists) in nine league appearances this term. 

Youri Tielemans, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Koni De Winter have all missed out on the squad through injuries.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is also an absentee after he had previously requested to be left out of the squad. 

There are, however, returns for Ameen Al-Dakhil and Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, while Club Brugge's 19-year-old left-back Joaquin Seys has earned a first senior call-up. 

Belgium squad in full: 

Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig); Ameen Al-Dakhil (VfB Stuttgart), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Matte Smets (Racing Genk), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt); Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Arne Engels (Celtic), Romeo Lavia (Chelsea), Orel Mangala (Everton), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa); Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Does A 'Yuvraj Singh' Against Mitchell Starc - Watch
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
  5. AUS Vs IND Test: Uthappa Backs Rahul, Abhimanyu For Anchor Roles, Sees Space For Pujara In Border-Gavaskar
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad
  2. St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Confident Of Continuing Prolific Bundesliga Away Form
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub Lead PAK To Record Nine-wicket Victory - Data Debrief
  4. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
  3. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of Rajasthan's Vibrant Pushkar Camel Fair
  5. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain