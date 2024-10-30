Football

Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals to notch up a 2-0 victory over AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano on Tuesday and stretched their lead at the top of the Serie A table to seven points. Lukaku opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the fixture, while Kvaratshelia doubled their lead in the 43rd. Napoli, who have 25 points from ten games, will face Atalanta next, while AC Milan take on Monza.