Football

Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals to notch up a 2-0 victory over AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano on Tuesday and stretched their lead at the top of the Serie A table to seven points. Lukaku opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the fixture, while Kvaratshelia doubled their lead in the 43rd. Napoli, who have 25 points from ten games, will face Atalanta next, while AC Milan take on Monza.

Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli team players celebrate as they won against Roma | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Napoli team players celebrate as they won the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

2/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_McTominay
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Scott McTominay, right, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Yunus Musah | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Scott McTominay, right, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Yunus Musah during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

3/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, and Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, and Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in action during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

4/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Romelu Lukaku
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, controls the ball ahead AC Milan's Malick Thiaw | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, controls the ball ahead AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, right, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

5/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Napolis Romelu Lukaku
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

6/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Napolis Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

7/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

8/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Alessandro Buongiorno
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno, right, in action against AC Milan's Alvaro Morata | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno, right, in action against AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, centre, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

9/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, heads the ball ahead of AC Milan's Filippo Terracciano | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, heads the ball ahead of AC Milan's Filippo Terracciano during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

10/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Romelu Lukaku
Serie A 2024-25: Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

11/11
Italy Serie A Soccer Napoli vs AC Milan Photo Gallery_Emerson Royal
Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan's Emerson Royal, left, challenges for the ball with Napoli's Scott McTominay | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
AC Milan's Emerson Royal, left, challenges for the ball with Napoli's Scott McTominay during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

