Napoli team players celebrate as they won the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Scott McTominay, right, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Yunus Musah during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, and Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in action during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, controls the ball ahead AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, right, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, centre, challenges for the ball with AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno, right, in action against AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, centre, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, heads the ball ahead of AC Milan's Filippo Terracciano during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Emerson Royal, left, challenges for the ball with Napoli's Scott McTominay during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.