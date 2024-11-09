Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unhappy with Jack Grealish's inclusion in the England squad for the November international break. (More Football News)
Grealish has not played for his club side since a 17-minute substitute appearance in their 2-1 stoppage-time victory over Wolves, which came straight after the previous international window.
England interim manager Lee Carsley had justified the winger's inclusion in the squad by saying that he had been back in training for "a couple of days" and would be assessed by national team staff.
But, having already ruled him out of Saturday's match against Brighton, Guardiola found the decision difficult to accept and suggested that Carsley was mistaken about his training activity.
"National teams always play in this period, and I'm always pleased for players to go when they are fit, and they haven't struggled for the past one, two, three or four weeks," Guardiola told a press conference.
"In 17 days, he didn't train once. Today was the first training and he trained for 20 minutes. That is the reality.
"Yes, he was in the gym for a few minutes for the past two days, but it's a question for the manager from the UK [England] – I'm not involved."
Guardiola had not been in touch with Carsley about the situation, and he was unaware of any conversations between the medical departments at the FA and Manchester City.
But when talking to Grealish, who is yet to score in 10 appearances in all competitions for City this season, the player wanted to join up with England.
"They can select who they want," said Guardiola. "Jack has had two or three setbacks in terms of injuries and could not get his rhythm."