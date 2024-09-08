Football

UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Casts The Credit To England's Players After Debut Win

The former England Under-21s manager, however, was keen to credit his players after first-half goals from Jack Grealish and Declan Rice saw England over the line

Lee-Carsley-England-Manager
Lee Carsley takes charge of his first game as England manager.
info_icon

Lee Carsley insisted his England players "have to take all of the credit" after winning his debut match as England manager. (More Football News)

Interim boss Carsley oversaw a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League fixture at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It marked the first time Ireland have lost a home match against England since May 1964.

The former England Under-21s manager, however, was keen to credit his players after first-half goals from Jack Grealish and Declan Rice saw England over the line.

"The lads have to take a lot of credit, all of the credit. I think we've showed we've got some real talent and we can be really pleased with the clean sheet as well," he told ITV.

Harry Kane applauds England's fans after the Euro 2024 final. - null
Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era

BY Stats Perform

"I thought it was good in parts. You've seen some of the things we've tried to do."

Carsley, who represented Ireland as a player, was vindicated in recalling Grealish after his omission from the Euros squad in the summer as the Manchester City playmaker doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

"I thought they [Rice and Grealish] took their goals really well. Really well-worked moves and brilliant finishes. I think, moving forward, they can both add a lot more goals to their game," he said.

England's Kyle Walker - null
Nations League: Walker Accepts England Omission, Believes Carsley Made The 'Right Call'

BY Stats Perform

"Jack definitely doesn't have anything to prove to us, we can see his quality, but today will have done him the world of good, getting another goal for England and hopefully he can continue that form."

The new England manager also opted to start Anthony Gordon on the left wing after the Newcastle United winger had struggled for minutes on the pitch under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

"On a really dry sticky pitch, it's not ideal for dribblers but I thought Anthony was a real threat. He's carried on his form from last season and he looks a really dangerous player," enthused Carsley of Gordon, who got all three of his shots on target and played two key passes.

The manager played his part in ending Ireland's four-game unbeaten run against the Three Lions on home soil (W1 D3), though England could have made their dominance pay more.

"I think you've got to give Ireland credit as well, they are very resilient, they closed the gaps and our space maybe became a bit wider [in the second half]," reflected Carsley.

"We found it a little bit more difficult to get through them but at 2-0 we were quite comfortable."

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2: Complacency Not An Issue In England Display, Insists Olly Stone
  2. Andrew Flintoff Appointed As New Head Coach Of England Lions
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets
  5. Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Aussies Clean Sweep Scots With Another Easy Win
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Casts The Credit To England's Players After Debut Win
  2. UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned
  3. Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era
  4. Vinicius Suffering From Same Brazil Pressure As Neymar, Says Dorival
  5. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  2. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  4. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 25 Years Later, Pak Army Chief Admits To Their Role In Kargil War | A Look Back At Operation Vijay
  2. Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India
  3. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  4. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  5. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  3. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - Can India Touch 30 Medal Mark
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs