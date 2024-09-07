Football

Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era

England face the Republic of Ireland in their first game since Southgate's departure on Saturday, with former under-21 boss Lee Carsley in interim charge

Harry Kane applauds England's fans after the Euro 2024 final.
Harry Kane is drawing inspiration from the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to lead England into a new era. (More Football News)

Kane has captained England to two European Championship finals only to finish on the losing side on both occasions, versus Italy in a penalty shoot-out at Euro 2020 and against Spain earlier this year.

The Bayern Munich striker failed to hit top form at Euro 2024 in Germany and was substituted early in both the final and in a 2-1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

Kane scored twice from open play at the tournament – in a group-stage draw with Denmark and an extra-time victory over Slovakia in the last 16 – but was criticised for a series of lethargic displays. 

However, the 31-year-old remains committed to the Three Lions as they enter the post-Gareth Southgate era and hopes to continue representing his country for many more years.

Muller marked his record-breaking appearance with a goal - null
Bayern Munich 2-0 Freiburg: Harry Kane, Thomas Muller Maintain Vincent Kompany's Winning Start

BY Stats Perform

"It's tough whenever you get so close to reaching one of the pinnacles of your career and it's taken away," Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It makes me even more motivated. It puts the fire in the belly to try and get there. Our task is to get better.

"I think when you look at players like Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and Messi, all these players who are playing in their mid to late 30s, that's the inspiration for me because it shows that you can really play at a high level for a long time.

"I want to play football for as long as possible and at the highest level for as long as possible. I use those players for motivation and inspiration to be able to do that.

"I feel I am in a really good place both mentally and physically to have another great season, hopefully that continues for many years to come."

England interim boss Lee Carsley - null
Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For

BY Stats Perform

Kane admits it was strange to return to the Three Lions camp without their long-serving former boss, under whom he netted 61 goals, the most ever scored by any England player under a single manager. 

"It felt a little bit strange when we first came into camp," Kane said. "The boss has his own ideas and identity. 

"We did a lot of good things with Gareth but ultimately the new coach has fresh ideas. It's been good. There are a lot of young players excited to be here and express themselves."

