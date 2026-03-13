Will Kylian Mbappe Return For The UCL Second Leg Vs Manchester City? Arbeloa Drops Big Hint

Alvaro Arbeloa provides Kylian Mbappe injury update, suggesting the Real Madrid star could travel for the Champions League second leg against Manchester City

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Published at:
Will Kylian Mbappe Return For The UCL Second Leg Vs Manchester City?
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kylian Mbappe likely to travel for Real Madrid’s UCL second leg vs Manchester City

  • Will miss the Elche match as the game comes too soon in his recovery

  • Arbeloa remains confident the star forward will be available for the big clash

Alvaro Arbeloa is sure Kylian Mbappe will be able to travel with Real Madrid for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City, but the Elche game comes too soon.

Madrid raced to a 3-0 victory over City thanks to Federico Valverde's first-half hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

And they could now be further boosted in the tie by Mbappe's return, with the Frenchman recovering from a left knee sprain, which has proved troublesome since December.

Mbappe is Madrid's top scorer in all competitions with 38 goals, some 25 clear of second-place Vinicius Junior (13), and Arbeloa is confident they will have him back in the squad sooner rather than later.

"[Mbappe] is getting better every day," Arbeloa said in a news conference ahead of the game with Elche.

"His development is progressing as it should. We made a plan. It depends on his progress, but I think he's doing very well. He won't be available [for Elche], but I expect he'll travel to Manchester.

"I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. Let's see tomorrow and on Sunday, when we'll make a final decision.

Related Content
File photo of Kylian Mbappe in action for Real Madrid. - | Photo: File
Real Madrid Vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Mbappe Misses Training, Surprise Return Unlikely
Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa - null
Benfica Vs Real Madrid, Champions League: 'Our Goal Isn't To Take Revenge' - Arbeloa
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's fourth goal - null
Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Go Top As Vinicius Scores Two Penalties
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Villarreal - null
Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Brace Sends Arbeloa's Men To League Summit
Related Content

"Let's hope he's there, and that he's there against Atletico Madrid [on March 22]. As for France, we'll see [if he should rest for the international break] when the time comes."

info_icon

Madrid return to LaLiga action against Elche as they look to close the gap at the top to Barcelona to just one point.

They had lost back-to-back games but won last time out in the league with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

Elche, meanwhile, sit just one point above the relegation zone, having failed to win any of their last 10 outings in LaLiga (D4 L6).

Arbeloa is not taking anything for granted, despite their visitors' recent struggles, though, insisting Madrid's focus is not straying from Saturday's match.

"We'll field the best possible XI to win," Arbeloa added. "I'm not thinking about anything else.

"The players have to end each match completely exhausted; it's their job. They have to be ready to fight like they did on Wednesday."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Madrid – Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has scored two goals in his last four LaLiga matches for Madrid, twice as many as he managed in his previous 40 appearances in the competition (one goal).

He is also coming into this game on the back of a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City; he scored as many goals in the first half of that game (three) as he had in 75 appearances in the competition prior to the match (three).

Elche – Andre Silva

Andre Silva has scored seven goals in 21 LaLiga appearances in 2025-26.

It is his best goal tally in a single campaign in the big five European leagues since 2021-22 with RB Leipzig (11 goals in 33 appearances).

MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN

Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 LaLiga matches against Elche (W12 D3), since a 3-1 defeat in March 1978; it is their longest-ever unbeaten run against them in the top-flight.

At home, Madrid are unbeaten in all 24 of their LaLiga games against Elche (W20 D4). This is their second-longest unbeaten run against a single opponent at home in the competition, after Las Palmas (36 games – W31 D5).

Elche have not won any of their last eight away matches against teams from Madrid in LaLiga (D3 L5), since a 0-1 victory against Getafe in September 2021.

Madrid lost their last home match in LaLiga, 0-1 against Getafe, but they have not dropped points in two successive home games in the competition since October 2021 (D2).

Elche, though, have not won any of their last 10 LaLiga matches (D4 L6) and are one of three teams in the big five European leagues who are yet to win away from home this season, along with Pisa and Wolves.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Madrid – 67.1%

Draw – 18.2%

Elche – 14.7%

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat's All-Round Performance Help Green Shirts Level Series

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Sabalenka, Sinner, Alcaraz Cruise Into Semi-Finals; Medvedev Advances Amid Controversy

  3. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  4. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  5. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  3. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  4. Congress Slams Govt’s ‘Silence’ On Khamenei Killing, Seeks Debate On West Asia Crisis

  5. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  3. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  4. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Tehran’s Shadow Army

  5. PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour