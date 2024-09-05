Kyle Walker believes Lee Carsley made "the right call" leaving him out of England's party for their upcoming Nations League matches. (More Football News)
Carsley named his first England squad last week, with Walker one of the notable absences after being a pivotal figure under Gareth Southgate.
The right-back made 70 appearances under the previous manager, starting 64 of those, and featured in all seven of England's games at Euro 2024 as they reached the final.
However, since returning to Manchester City after an extended break, Walker has played just two minutes in the Premier League, coming off the bench in their 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend.
Walker admitted that while he was unhappy to be left out of the fold, he understood why he was not given a place.
"I'm disappointed," Walker said on his BBC podcast. "You have to accept it and just try to prove them wrong.
"With a new manager, you are always expecting a few changes. I'm disappointed because to represent your country is always the highest thing.
"But I haven't played any minutes this season, so you have to take it on the chin. I've not performed at any level since coming back from the [Euros], so I think it's the right call from him."
England start their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before hosting Finland on Tuesday.