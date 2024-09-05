Football

Nations League: Walker Accepts England Omission, Believes Carsley Made The 'Right Call'

Kyle Walker believes Lee Carsley made "the right call" leaving him out of England's party for their upcoming Nations League matches

Kyle-Walker-England
England's Kyle Walker
info_icon

Kyle Walker believes Lee Carsley made "the right call" leaving him out of England's party for their upcoming Nations League matches. (More Football News)

Carsley named his first England squad last week, with Walker one of the notable absences after being a pivotal figure under Gareth Southgate.

The right-back made 70 appearances under the previous manager, starting 64 of those, and featured in all seven of England's games at Euro 2024 as they reached the final.

However, since returning to Manchester City after an extended break, Walker has played just two minutes in the Premier League, coming off the bench in their 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend.

Walker admitted that while he was unhappy to be left out of the fold, he understood why he was not given a place.

"I'm disappointed," Walker said on his BBC podcast. "You have to accept it and just try to prove them wrong.

"With a new manager, you are always expecting a few changes. I'm disappointed because to represent your country is always the highest thing.

"But I haven't played any minutes this season, so you have to take it on the chin. I've not performed at any level since coming back from the [Euros], so I think it's the right call from him."

England start their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before hosting Finland on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  2. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  3. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  4. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  5. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
Football News
  1. Premier League: Cucurella Insists Chelsea 'Need Stability' Under Maresca
  2. Europa Conference League: Cole Palmer Excluded From Chelsea's Squad
  3. La Liga: Ter Stegen Committed To Long-Term Barcelona Stay
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Syria Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SYR Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Roger Federer Receives Warm Applause At Flushing Meadows Upon Return - Watch
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  3. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  4. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Don't You Remember My Story?
  2. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  3. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  4. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  5. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  4. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  5. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals; Harvinder-Pooja Pair Misses Bronze In Archery