UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship

The Euros 2024 or the European Championship is just around the corner with the top teams across the continent vying for the numero uno spot. (More Football News)
Current holders Italy defeated England in the finals of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium, however face tough fight with the likes of France, Germany, Spain and Portugal, looking formidable as ever.
The tournament kick-starts from June 14 and will end on July 14 with the final.
Some of the top players from the continent will be going head-to-head with notable ones being Kylian Mbappe of France, Jude Bellingham of England and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal too in the fight.
Smaller nations such as Georgia and Albania will also be posing a threat. There are 24 teams in all with only 16 making it from the group stage to the knockouts.
The tournament will be played in Germany and the 24 teams will lock horns across 10 German cities in the 17th edition of the European Championship.
Here are the venues:
Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
What Are The Euro 2024 Groups?
Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Complete Schedule Of Euro 2024:
Group stage
Friday June 14
Germany vs Scotland (Munich)
Saturday June 15
Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)
Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)
Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)
Sunday June 16
Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg)
Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)
Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)
Monday June 17
Romania vs Ukraine (Munich)
Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)
Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)
Tuesday June 18
Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund)
Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)
Wednesday June 19
Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)
Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)
Thursday June 20
Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)
Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)
Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)
Friday June 21
Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf)
Poland vs Austria (Berlin)
Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)
Saturday June 22
Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)
Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)
Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)
Sunday June 23
Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)
Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
Monday June 24
Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)
Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)
Tuesday June 25
Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)
France vs Poland (Dortmund)
England vs Slovenia (Cologne)
Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)
Wednesday June 26
Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)
Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart)
Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)
Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
Rest days on June 27 and 28
Round of 16
Saturday June 29
37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)
38 2A vs 2B (Berlin)
Sunday June 30
39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)
40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)
Monday July 1
41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)
42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)
Tuesday July 2
43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)
44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)
Rest days on 3 and 4 July
Quarter-finals
Friday July 5
45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)
46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)
Saturday July 6
47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin)
48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)
Rest days on 7 and 8 July
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 9
49 W45 vs W46 (Munich)
Wednesday July 10
50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund)
Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13
Euro 2024 final
Sunday July 14
W49 vs W50 (Berlin)
Where to watch the European Championships 2024 live in India on TV?
The Euros 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can one watch the European Championships 2024 online in India?
The Euros 2024 can be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv app and website.