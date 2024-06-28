UEFA Euro 2024, Round of 16 Preview: France Vs Belgium The Headline Fixture As Heavyweights Prepare For Knockout Stage

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage has garnered attention from fans worldwide with its blockbuster matches and thrilling goals, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and delivering some of the finest drama in the sport. (More Football News)
Anticipation is mounting for the Round of 16, where eight adrenaline-charged games are set to unfold. From Saturday, 29th June, 9:30 pm onwards, fans can expect an unparalleled level of high-voltage drama and breathtaking goals, exclusively on Sony Sports Network.
In the first match-up of the knockout stage, Switzerland, known for causing upsets will face the defending champions Italy.
The Azzurri clinched their Round of 16 spot scoring a dramatic equalizer in the stoppage time against Croatia.
Next up, the host nation Germany, having scored the most goals in the group stage, will go head-to-head against EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark. Later, England, one of the favourites of the tournament will face Slovakia, who upset Belgium in their campaign opener.
Spain, the only team to have won all their matches in UEFA EURO 2024 will face debutants Georgia, who defeated Portugal in the final game of the group stage to secure their Round of 16 qualification.
In a high-stakes encounter, Kylian Mbappe-led France will square off against Belgium, a battle of the heavyweights making it a must-watch for football fans. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face a stern test against a stubborn Slovenia.
Romania topped a difficult group comprising the likes of Belgium and Slovakia and will look to continue their dream run against the Netherlands.
Finally, Austria under the tutelage of Ralf Rangnick also topped their group and will look to face Turkey in the Round of 16. Which teams will end up progressing to the quarter-finals?
Catch all the electrifying goals and over the top drama from the 'biggest football tournament of the year' UEFA Euro 2024 only on Sony Sports Network.
Which TV channel will telecast UEFA EURO 2024 – Round of 16 in India?
UEFA EURO 2024 – Round of 16 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD & SD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD (Malayalam & Bengali), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from Saturday, 29th June 2024, from 8:30 pm onwards.
Where can I stream UEFA EURO 2024 – Round of 16 online in India?
UEFA EURO 2024 – Round of 16 can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.