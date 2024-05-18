Football

UEFA Euro 2024 Omission Has Hurt Mats Hummels, Says Borussia Dortmund Boss Edin Terzic

The 35-year-old centre-back has joined BVB team-mates Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Karim Adeyemi in being omitted from Germany's party for their home tournament

Mats Hummels helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup.
Mats Hummels was hurt by Julian Nagelsmann's decision to leave him out of his preliminary Germany squad for Euro 2024, Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has revealed. (More Football News)

The 35-year-old centre-back has joined BVB team-mates Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Karim Adeyemi in being omitted from Germany's party for their home tournament.

Terzic believes Hummels – who helped his country win the 2014 World Cup – will now put all his energy into Dortmund's Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on June 1.

"I felt that the decision affected Mats and after the discussion [with Nagelsmann], he was very disappointed," Terzic said ahead of Dortmund's clash with Darmstadt 98 on Saturday.

"He assured me we will now go for the one goal left, the Champions League.

"He absolutely deserved to be at the Euros. But it is not our decision."

Nico Schlotterbeck and Niclas Fullkrug were the only Dortmund players to make Nagelsmann's squad, with the tournament set to begin on June 14.

"We tried in the past months to help the players reach their personal goals as well as the team goals," Terzic added. 

"It worked for Nico and Niclas but unfortunately not for Mats.

"He will deal with this situation very professionally and tomorrow and in the Champions League final he will be one of our most important players."

