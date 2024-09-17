UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG Ready To Create New Stars, Says Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain may have a less experienced side than in previous years, but Luis Enrique believes they are primed for success. (More Football News)
PSG are embarking on their first Champions League without Kylian Mbappe in seven years, with the Frenchman scoring 48 goals in the competition for the club.
He also helped them to reach the final in 2020, only to lose out on the trophy to Bayern Munich.
PSG host Champions League debutants Girona on Wednesday, boasting an impressive attack with the likes of Bradley Barcola, new signing Joao Neves, who already has four assists in four league games, and Ousmane Dembele.
No player made more passes breaking the opposition's defensive line than the Frenchman (21) in the Champions League last season.
"I have always wanted my players to be motivated for every game. I can use each of the six forwards we have," Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.
"They are ready, and we're a versatile team, and it's great to have all those options because the season is going to be long.
"We need to create our own stars. We need to adapt, convince the players of the way to play. I'm very motivated, and I'm delighted to have the club's trust, and I'm trying to repay them by delivering results. We have a clear project that was set out last season."
PSG captain Marquinhos added: "We always have the target of going deep into the competition. I think my team-mates are the best in the world, even if there are no big names or stars, I am proud of my team."
Midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha have returned from injury, though goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out with a thigh injury and 25-year-old Russian Matvey Safonov could therefore be handed his first start.
Luis Enrique noted he was pleased with the squad, and it was too early to jump to conclusions about their lack of experience.
"I don't put any limits on my players. Experience is important, but I see many experienced players making the same mistakes. It's difficult to calculate the percentage of experience needed," he added.
"I think we are selfish as coaches. We always want the team to win. It will take a few months, and we will see how the team evolves and develops."
Luis Enrique heaped praise on Girona coach Michel, who led his team to a surprise third-place finish in LaLiga last season.
"I must acknowledge that no one expected to see them here. It is their first time, but I watched all their games last season, they play great football," he said.