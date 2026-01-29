Paris Saint-germain 1-1 Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League: Draw Condemns Both Sides To Tournament Play-off

PSG and Newcastle drew 1-1, with Vitinha and Willock on the scoresheet
Both sides miss top-eight qualification and drop into the playoff round
PSG dominated the ball, Newcastle showed resilience to earn the point
Holders Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United both slipped into the Champions League's play-off round after a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes.
The two teams entered the final matchday of the league phase in the top eight, knowing victory would secure an automatic last-16 berth, but they could not be separated and finished in 11th and 12th place respectively.
Vitinha's early goal was cancelled out by Joe Willock late in the first half, meaning the pair will now face either Monaco or Qarabag next month.
Newcastle faced an early onslaught, with Lewis Miley penalised for an unfortunate handball inside the area after just 46 seconds.
Nick Pope superbly saved Ousmane Dembele's subsequent spot-kick, but he was powerless when Vitinha shaped in a fine, eighth-minute opener from the edge of the box, and the goalkeeper had to be at his best to deny Dembele again soon after.
However, an injury to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slowed PSG's momentum, giving Newcastle a foothold and the opportunity to apply some pressure from set-pieces, which led to Willock's headed equaliser on the stroke of half-time after latching onto Dan Burn's flick on.
A far more even second half saw chances at either end, with results elsewhere encouraging both teams to attack, and Newcastle could and should have stolen victory.
Substitute Harvey Barnes, who had earlier seen a low shot saved by Matvey Safonov, sliced agonisingly wide when the ball span his way inside the box, a miss that condemned both teams to the play-off round.
Data debrief: Dembele does not deliver
Dembele was the star of PSG's Champions League triumph last season, leading to his crowning as the world's best player when he won the Ballon d'Or in September.
But the France forward could not inspire another precious European victory on Wednesday despite having his fair share of opportunities.
Dembele accounted for seven of PSG's 25 shots, a massive 1.4 of their 2.58 expected goals and had all of their three big chances, yet he could not find the net as the European champions were frustrated.
Newcastle created only 1.0 xG by comparison but were good value for a point after a tough start, and although they passed up their own chances to win the match, they remain unbeaten in three matches against PSG.