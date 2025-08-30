Tottenham Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Tottenham come into this fixture with two wins from two, having beaten Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal.
Tottenham Hotspur are off to a perfect start in the new season, with two wins from two under Thomas Frank. Spurs have beaten Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal and will be looking to extend their winning run when they host AFC Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 30.
The Cherries, managed by Andoni Iraola, arrive in London with mixed form. After an opening-day loss to Liverpool, they bounced back with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, their early exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of Brentford will give Iraola’s men plenty to prove in this tough away clash.
Tottenham, who ended last season in seventh but lifted the Europa League, are targeting a top-four push this time around. Bournemouth, meanwhile, finished ninth in the 2024-25 campaign, equalling their best-ever Premier League finish. With both sides carrying attacking threat, the Matchday 3 clash promises goals and drama.
Tottenham Vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head Record
Tottenham have dominated the fixture historically, winning 10 of the 17 meetings. Bournemouth have claimed four victories and remain unbeaten in their last two encounters with Spurs. Last season, the Cherries stunned Tottenham with a 1-0 win at home before holding them to a 2-2 draw in London, despite a late Son Heung-min penalty.
The Tottenham Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August 2025.
In India, the Tottenham Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
The Tottenham Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The Tottenham Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.
Live streaming of the Tottenham Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.