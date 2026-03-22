Tottenham 0-3 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26: Relegation Six-Pointer Loss Deepens Spurs Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison appears dejected after his side concede a second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bradley Collyer

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison appears dejected after his side concede a second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bradley Collyer