Tottenham 0-3 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26: Relegation Six-Pointer Loss Deepens Spurs Crisis

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham’s survival hopes took another hit with a 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest, leaving Igor Tudor under pressure as Spurs remain winless in 2026 and just one point above the drop zone

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 31
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison appears dejected after his side concede a second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bradley Collyer
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nottingham Forest climbed above Tottenham with a 3-0 win in the English Premier League

  • Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the relegation clash

  • Elsewhere, Aston Villa beat West Ham 2-0 to strengthen their UEFA Champions League push

Tottenham’s relegation crisis deepened after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs just one point above the English Premier League 2025-26 relegation zone, with pressure mounting on interim manager Igor Tudor.

The win also took Nottingham Forest to 16th place, overtaking their relegation rivals Spurs in the points table.

The Tricky Trees took control late in the first half with Igor Jesus’ header finding the back of the net. The visitors doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark through Morgan Gibbs-White, capitalising on Tottenham’s defensive lapses. Taiwo Awoniyi added a third in the 87th minute.

It was an abject performance by Tottenham, who struggled at both ends of the pitch. The Lilywhites remain without a Premier League win in 2026 – their last victory coming on December 28 – and have lost six of their last seven league matches.

Igor Tudor, appointed last month following Thomas Frank’s sacking, has endured a difficult start to life in North London. The Croatian has lost five of his seven games in charge across all competitions and overseen the team’s exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Aston Villa Beat West Ham

Despite the loss, Tottenham remained just above the relegation zone after West Ham lost 2-0 to Aston Villa, keeping Spurs one point above 18th place.

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Villa’s win over the Hammers strengthened their push for a Champions League spot and closed the gap on Manchester United.

John McGinn and Ollie Watkins scored for the hosts, moving them into fourth place. The Villans are five points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool. Chelsea, beaten 3-0 by Everton, are in sixth.

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