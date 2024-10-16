Thomas Tuchel: Former Chelsea, Bayern Munich Gaffer Confirmed As New England Boss

Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as the new England boss, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Tuchel had been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season but will now become the 16th permanent manager to take charge of England.
The German becomes the first non-English boss to lead the Three Lions since Fabio Capello in 2012, and only the third overall, following the Italian and Sven-Goran Eriksson.
In a statement released by the Football Association, Tuchel said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.
"I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.
"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.
"Working closely with Anthony [Barry] as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together."
Lee Carsley had taken interim charge of England following Gareth Southgate's resignation after the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
Carsley has won three of his four games in charge and will remain in place for England's final two Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November, with Tuchel taking the reins from January 1, assisted by his former Chelsea and Bayern number two Anthony Barry.
Carsley did, however, come under scrutiny after a dismal performance against Greece on October 10, with the Three Lions losing 2-1 at Wembley.
Carsley acknowledged England needed a "world-class coach" who had won silverware, and that is what Tuchel brings to the table.
Tuchel has managed 578 games across his club career, winning 331 (D114 L133), registering a win percentage of 57.3%.
After replacing Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain between 2018 and 2020, winning two Ligue 1 titles among his six major honours, and overseeing a win ratio of 74.8% in all competitions.
He subsequently joined Chelsea, leading the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021.
In doing so, he became the first coach to reach consecutive European finals with two different clubs, having guided PSG to their first Champions League showpiece the previous campaign.
He departed Stamford Bridge in 2022, having won 60 of his 100 games in charge (D24 L16), with his win percentage (60%) the fourth-highest of any Chelsea boss who managed at least 100 games.
Tuchel then joined Bayern midway through the 2022-23 season, helping them to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga crown before being replaced by Vincent Kompany after finishing third last term.
But Tuchel's next assignment could be his most difficult yet, with England looking to end their long wait for an international trophy, having last succeeded at the 1966 World Cup.
The 51-year-old also faces a tough act to follow in Southgate, who won 61 of his 102 matches in charge with the Three Lions.
Southgate's 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, while they reached more finals (two) in four attempts than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros.
Only Walter Winterbottom (78) and Alf Ramsey (69) managed more wins than Southgate, while he became only the third England manager to reach 100 games in charge.