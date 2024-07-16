Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat. (More Football News)
Southgate's contract was due to expire at the end of the year, but the 53-year-old had admitted he was unlikely to carry on if they did not lift the trophy.
He was in charge of the Three Lions for eight years, having taken on the role following Sam Allardyce's abrupt exit in September 2016.
Southgate managed England at four major tournaments, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in the first.
The former defender then led the side to their first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020, losing 3-2 on penalties to Italy at Wembley, before guiding them to the quarter-finals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
His final tournament in charge saw his side reach their first-ever final on foreign soil, though a 2-1 defeat to Spain saw England become the first team in history to lose consecutive Euros finals, with Southgate the only manager to ever lose two such matches.
Southgate took charge of 102 matches with England, winning 61 of those, with the Three Lions netting 223 goals during his tenure.
His 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, while they reached more finals (two) in four attempts than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros.
Speaking to the Football Association's (FA) website, Southgate said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.
"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.
"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.
"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent, and they can win the trophy we all dream of.
"I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA, who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change.
"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.
"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.
"Thank you, England – for everything."