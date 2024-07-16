Football

Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager

Gareth Southgate's contract was due to expire at the end of 2024, but the 53-year-old had admitted that he was unlikely to carry on if they did not lift the European Championship trophy

Former England manager Gareth Southgate.
info_icon

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat. (More Football News)

Southgate's contract was due to expire at the end of the year, but the 53-year-old had admitted he was unlikely to carry on if they did not lift the trophy.

He was in charge of the Three Lions for eight years, having taken on the role following Sam Allardyce's abrupt exit in September 2016.

Southgate managed England at four major tournaments, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in the first.

The former defender then led the side to their first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020, losing 3-2 on penalties to Italy at Wembley, before guiding them to the quarter-finals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

His final tournament in charge saw his side reach their first-ever final on foreign soil, though a 2-1 defeat to Spain saw England become the first team in history to lose consecutive Euros finals, with Southgate the only manager to ever lose two such matches.

info_icon

Southgate took charge of 102 matches with England, winning 61 of those, with the Three Lions netting 223 goals during his tenure.

His 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, while they reached more finals (two) in four attempts than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros.

Speaking to the Football Association's (FA) website, Southgate said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent, and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

"I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA, who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

"Thank you, England – for everything."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  2. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  3. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  4. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  5. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Rice, Pickford Lead Tributes To Outgoing Boss
  2. Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager
  3. 'It's Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Boss With Pride
  4. Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics
  5. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  4. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  2. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  3. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  4. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  5. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
US News
  1. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  2. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  3. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  4. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  5. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
World News
  1. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
  2. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  3. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  4. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  5. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest