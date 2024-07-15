Thomas Muller has retired from international football following the end of Euro 2024, having represented Germany 131 times in 14 years. (More Football News)
Muller played a minor role at Germany's home tournament, coming off the bench for a total of 58 minutes in their group-stage win over Scotland and their quarter-final defeat to Spain.
The Bayern Munich legend, who turns 35 in September, scored 45 times for his country, winning the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Four years later, Muller netted five times as Germany won the 2014 World Cup, including a group-stage hat-trick versus Portugal and a goal in Die Nationalelf's memorable 7-1 semi-final rout of hosts Brazil.
One day after Spain's final victory over England brought the curtain down on Euro 2024, Muller took to social media to announce the end of his international career.
Alongside a video displaying his best moments in a Germany shirt, Muller wrote: "Hello, thank you very much for your fantastic support during my time with Germany."
The German Football Association (DFB) also posted a montage of Muller's best moments on X, alongside the caption: "Unique on and off the pitch! We will miss you… Thank you for everything!"
Muller is the second Germany great to exit the international arena in the wake of Euro 2024, with Toni Kroos retiring from all forms of football at the tournament's conclusion.