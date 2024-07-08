Toni Kroos penned an emotional farewell after his footballing career was ended by Germany's quarter-final elimination at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
The veteran midfielder confirmed earlier this year that this season would be his last, signing off from club football with Champions League and LaLiga glory for Real Madrid.
Julian Nagelsmann managed to convince Kroos out of international retirement for the European Championship on home soil, where Germany lost 2-1 in extra time on Friday against Spain in the last eight.
The 34-year-old cut an understandably emotional figure after the full-time whistle, taking to Instagram on Sunday to pay a final goodbye.
"So that's it. But before I take a break and at least try to realise what happened over the last 17 years, I don't want to miss the opportunity to say thank you to everyone for accepting me as how and who I am," Kroos wrote on social media.
"Thanks to all my fans around the world for your unconditional support. Thanks to all my clubs and coaches for believing in me. Thanks to all my team-mates for making me feel welcome anytime.
"Thanks to my friends for always being honest with me no matter how successful I became. Thanks to my agents who became friends. Thanks to my parents for the best possible preparation to realise my dream.
"Thanks to my brother for always being my number one fan. Thanks to my kids for being my biggest motivation to bring the best out of me – nothing better to see your kids being proud of daddy.
"Thanks to my beautiful wife for being you. Never change. This success wouldn't have been possible without you. It's ours!
"And last but not least: Thank you football! You beautiful game. And... you're welcome! Over and out."
Having defeated Germany in the last eight, Spain face France in the semi-finals on Tuesday, a day before the Netherlands meet England for a place in the final on July 14.