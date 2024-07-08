Football

Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement

Julian Nagelsmann managed to convince Toni Kroos out of international retirement for the European Championship on home soil, where Germany lost 2-1 in extra time on Friday against Spain in the last eight

Toni Kroos has retired from football.
info_icon

Toni Kroos penned an emotional farewell after his footballing career was ended by Germany's quarter-final elimination at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The veteran midfielder confirmed earlier this year that this season would be his last, signing off from club football with Champions League and LaLiga glory for Real Madrid.

Julian Nagelsmann managed to convince Kroos out of international retirement for the European Championship on home soil, where Germany lost 2-1 in extra time on Friday against Spain in the last eight.

The 34-year-old cut an understandably emotional figure after the full-time whistle, taking to Instagram on Sunday to pay a final goodbye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toni Kroos (@toni.kr8s)

"So that's it. But before I take a break and at least try to realise what happened over the last 17 years, I don't want to miss the opportunity to say thank you to everyone for accepting me as how and who I am," Kroos wrote on social media. 

"Thanks to all my fans around the world for your unconditional support. Thanks to all my clubs and coaches for believing in me. Thanks to all my team-mates for making me feel welcome anytime.

"Thanks to my friends for always being honest with me no matter how successful I became. Thanks to my agents who became friends. Thanks to my parents for the best possible preparation to realise my dream.

"Thanks to my brother for always being my number one fan. Thanks to my kids for being my biggest motivation to bring the best out of me – nothing better to see your kids being proud of daddy.

"Thanks to my beautiful wife for being you. Never change. This success wouldn't have been possible without you. It's ours!

"And last but not least: Thank you football! You beautiful game. And... you're welcome! Over and out."

Having defeated Germany in the last eight, Spain face France in the semi-finals on Tuesday, a day before the Netherlands meet England for a place in the final on July 14.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain Washes Out India's Hopes Of Levelling Series
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  2. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  3. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
  4. NED Vs ENG Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Netherlands 'Very Close' To Realising Dream, Says Ake
  5. Copa America: Colombia's James Rodriguez Wants To Be Best Player On Display
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  2. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge
  2. Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft
  3. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  4. Shivraj Takes 'Bal Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Over Ram Mandir Movement Remarks, Says He Peddles Lies
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  2. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
  4. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP