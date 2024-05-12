Football

Stefano Pioli Says Speculation Over His AC Milan Future Is Part Of The Job

AC Milan snapped a six-match winless streak with an emphatic 5-1 win over Cagliari, yet the pressure remains on the Italian coach, with the Rossoneri only aiming for second place in Serie A after city rivals Inter became champions

Milan manager, Stefano Pioli
Milan coach Stefano Pioli said criticism and speculation are part of his job, as he still does not know if he will remain in the role for next season. (More Football News)

Milan snapped a six-match winless streak with an emphatic 5-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday, yet the pressure remains on the Italian coach, with the Rossoneri only aiming for second place in Serie A after city rivals Inter became champions.

"We are a big club, there are big expectations, so fierce criticism is to be expected, just as ebullient praise is expected when you win," Pioli told Sky Sports.

"That is part of the job, you have to accept it all, or you do a different profession.

"I try to help the team to overcome difficult moments and play as well as possible. Sometimes it worked, and sometimes I got things wrong."

A section of Milan fans have been holding protests at matches, demanding clarity from the management regarding the club's plans after two seasons without silverware.

The club ended their Europa League campaign in the quarter-finals last month, losing at Roma.

Pioli added: "I am really sad about this situation, as we were so proud to create that symbiosis with the fans, which passed on positivity, energy and confidence.

"I have not yet talked to the club. We have another two rounds to go, the season is not over yet.

"I hope everyone around Milan can rediscover that harmony, enthusiasm and energy that helped us to achieve things that perhaps nobody believed were possible."

