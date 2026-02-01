2026 Winter Olympics: Demonstrators Protest In Milan Against Deployment Of ICE Agents

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday in Milan to protest the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the upcoming Winter Olympics, unbothered by the fact that agents would be stationed in a control room and not operating on the streets. The protest in Piazza XXV Aprile, a square named for the date of Italy’s liberation from Nazi fascism in 1945, drew people from the left-leaning Democratic Party, the CGIL trade union confederation and the ANPI organizations that protect the memory of Italy’s partisan resistance during World War II, along with many other people.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anti-ICE Demonstration
A person holds a sign, during an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
1/8
Anti-ICE Protesters
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
2026 Winter Olympics
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Winter Olympic Games Anti-ICE Protest
A person takes part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
2026 Winter Olympics Anti-ICE Protest
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Anti-ICE Demonstration Winter Olympic Games
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games
A person holds us a sign, during an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Milan Cortina Olympics
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Anti-ICE Protesters Olympic Games
People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co Bat First In Bulawayo

  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Clinches Victory; Delhi Gain Lead Over Mumbai

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  4. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  5. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Final: High-Octane Clash Awaits In Melbourne

  2. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  5. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Budget 2026: Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  2. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  3. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus