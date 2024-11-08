Football

St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Confident Of Continuing Prolific Bundesliga Away Form

Kompany's team are the only unbeaten side away from home in the league this term, taking 13 points from their five games on the road

St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga
Vincent Kompany is confident Bayern Munich can continue their goal-scoring record away from home
Vincent Kompany is confident that his free-scoring Bayern Munich side can continue their prolific form away from home when they face St. Pauli on Saturday. (More Football News)

Bayern returned to winning ways in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Benfica in midweek, but are now looking to remain at the Bundesliga summit. 

Bayern returned to winning ways in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Benfica in midweek, but are now looking to remain at the Bundesliga summit. 

They have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Bundesliga away games to equal the league record set by themselves in 2019-20 under Hansi Flick.

In league history, no other side has ever scored as many goals in their first five away games of a campaign as Bayern’s current return (22).

Kompany, however, was unsure about why his team were so effective away from the Allianz Arena. 

"Good question. Honestly, I don't know why that is," Kompany told a press conference.

"I don't think we differentiate too much between away games and home games. Obviously, it is extra motivation to play in our Allianz Arena.

"But we have also played a lot of matches on the road. Our plan does not change whether we play against St Pauli away or at home.

"Maybe that is the reason we have scored so much. Maybe it is the opponents changing their plans.

"We have prepared for what we have seen, and we hope it will work on the day."

Bayern's victory over Benfica came after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League, moving them up to 17th in the new 36-team standings. 

Though the scoreline suggested a closely contested affair, Kompany's side put on a dominant display that warranted a more handsome margin at full-time. 

Bayern ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.45 from their 22 shots, while restricting their opponents to just one shot. 

Despite the quick turnaround from Wednesday's triumph, Kompany insisted that his players will be well-prepared for their trip to the Millerntor-Stadion. 

"My players will be fresh on Saturday. I have the feeling the team is fresh mentally and physically even though we did not have a lot of time to recover," Kompany said. 

