Sevilla vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Sevilla will face Getafe in the second week of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The match will kickoff at 1:00 AM IST, early Tuesday morning India time

Sevilla vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Match Preview: Live Streaming, Head-To-Head
Sevilla players at their training camp. Photo: X/67Kelechi
  • Sevilla vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26, will be played at 1:00 AM IST on August 26

  • Sevilla narrowly lost their first match 3-2; Getafe won their opener 2-0

  • Sevilla lead Getafe 23-18 in historical clashes

  • Watch live in India on FanCode

After a difficult 2024-25 season where Sevilla narrowly avoided relegation, they are aiming to rebuild under coach Matias Almeyda, formerly of River Plate. Their opener was a rollercoaster, trailing 0-2 but rallying back to 2-2 before conceding a late winner in a 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao. Despite the defeat, Almeyda’s influence is visible in the team’s spirited comeback.

Getafe started strong with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, thanks to goals from Adrian Liso and Christantus Uche. Under disciplined manager Jose Bordalas, Getafe look sharper and more cohesive this season. They finished 13th last year, one point better than Sevilla’s tally.

Where is the match being played?

The fixture will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, Spain.

What time will Sevilla vs Getafe kick off?

The match will start at 1:00 AM IST on Tuesday, August 26.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-to-Head Record

Sevilla lead the overall head-to-head 23-18 in 46 meetings. Their encounter this February ended 0-0, while Sevilla won the corresponding fixture 1-0. Matches between these sides in recent seasons have been tight and low scoring.

Sevilla vs Getafe Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Sevilla vs Getafe on the FanCode app and browser.

Published At:
