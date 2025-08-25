Sevilla vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

After a difficult 2024-25 season where Sevilla narrowly avoided relegation, they are aiming to rebuild under coach Matias Almeyda, formerly of River Plate. Their opener was a rollercoaster, trailing 0-2 but rallying back to 2-2 before conceding a late winner in a 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao. Despite the defeat, Almeyda’s influence is visible in the team’s spirited comeback.