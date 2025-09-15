Serie A Matchday 3 Wrap: Atalanta And Sassuolo Claim First Wins, Udinese Still Unbeaten

Atalanta thrashed Lecce to claim first victory this season
Elsewhere, Sassuolo edged out Lazio 1-0
Udinese maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Pisa
Charles De Ketelaere scored twice as Atalanta beat Lecce 4-1 to claim their first victory of the Serie A season.
Giorgio Scalvini and Nicola Zalewski were also on target to cap a dominant performance from Ivan Juric's side.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the 37th minute at the Gewiss Stadium, with Scalvini climbing to head home from Zalewski's corner, while Mario Pasalic and Nikola Krstovic combined to tee up De Ketelaere six minutes after the break.
Zalewski, who rattled the crossbar earlier in the second half with a fierce free-kick, then got in on the act with a fine individual effort in the 70th minute.
De Ketelaere added a fourth three minutes later when he robbed defender Jamil Siebert of possession and ran through to score, while Konan N'Dri's wonderful long-range strike was a mere consolation for the visitors.
Elsewhere, Sassuolo earned their first points of the season as they edged out Lazio 1-0.
The hosts thought they had been reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute when Aster Vranckx was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Nicolo Rovella, though the initial decision was overturned following a VAR review.
Sassuolo snatched all three points 20 minutes from time when Tarik Muharemovic's header from a deep corner was helped in by substitute Alieu Fadera.
Meanwhile, Udinese maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Pisa.
Iker Bravo scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes at Arena Garibaldi, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to fire past goalkeeper Adrian Semper.
Data Debrief: De Ketelaere closes in on Lautaro and Vlahovic
Atalanta are up and running this Serie A season, with De Ketelaere's fifth brace in the Italian top flight inspiring them to victory.
Only Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic (both six) have scored multiple goals in more matches than the Belgium international since he joined La Dea last year.
Meanwhile, Lazio have lost both of their opening two away games in Serie A for the second successive season, having never lost their first two away from the Stadio Olimpico in the previous eight campaigns.
The Biancocelesti have also failed to score in consecutive Serie A away matches for the first time since a run of three in May 2021.