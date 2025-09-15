Serie A 2025: Igor Tudor Praises Juventus’ Hunger In Victory Against Inter Milan

Juventus defeated Inter Milan in a key Serie A clash
Igor Tudor believes Juventus' hunger ultimately made the difference against a "world class" Inter team.
Substitute Vasilije Adzic grabbed Juve's winner in the 91st minute of Saturday's Derby d'Italia.
It was a clash that swung one way and then the other. Lloyd Kelly became the first English defender to score a Juve goal in Serie A when he put them ahead in the 14th minute, only for Hakan Calhanoglu to restore parity.
Kenan Yildiz put Juve back in front before half-time, yet Calhanoglu doubled his tally in the 65th minute before Marcus Thuram made it 3-2 to Inter.
With Khephren Thuram having dragged the hosts level, though, 19-year-old Adzic made himself the hero with a stunning long-range effort, becoming the youngest non-Italian player to score for Juve against Inter in Serie A history.
And Tudor put Juve's resilience down to an extra touch of determination.
"In a match like this, there are no favourites and previous form is wiped out. Inter have enormous quality, they are world class," Tudor told DAZN, as reported by Football Italia.
"Our performance was not what we could've done, especially in terms of pressing, but the hunger of those who came on helped us earn this victory.
"I don't know if it was deserved, or if a draw was fair, but this is football."
Juventus have won their first three Serie A games of the season for the first time since 2018-19.
"It was a crazy game, lots of goals, ups and downs, in the end we have a lot of happiness to beat a great team of high quality," Tudor said.
"We're pleased, it was the third game, we've got another 35 to go."
Tudor also challenged Adzic to build some momentum after his stellar cameo.
He added: "For the last five or six months we've been working with him, because we believe in his quality.
"We were trying to change some of the habits he had that we didn’t like, and he accepted that with the right attitude. We saw all week he was in good shape and had the idea of throwing him on.
"He has a strike from distance that is honestly rare in football. He must take this goal as a sign to keep working even harder."