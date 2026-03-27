Will Mohamed Salah Play In Egypt's International Friendly Against Saudi Arabia? Check Liverpool Star's Availability

Mohamed Salah will not play in tonight’s match against Saudi Arabia. The Egypt captain was left out of the 26-man squad for this international break due to a muscle injury. He picked up the injury during a Champions League match for Liverpool against Galatasaray earlier this month. Salah is currently following a rehabilitation program and is expected to return to action after the international window. In his absence, Hossam Hassan will look to players like Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet to lead the Egyptian attack.