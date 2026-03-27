Will Mohamed Salah Play In Egypt's International Friendly Against Saudi Arabia? Check Liverpool Star's Availability

As Egypt prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026 by playing International friendly match against Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Salah's participation remains in doubt

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Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
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Mohamed Salah availability update
Mohamed Salah will play in the FA Community Shield final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Egypt will visit Saudi Arabia for an International Friendly

  • The match will be played on March 27

  • Check if Mohamed Salah will play in the friendly match below

Saudi Arabia host Egypt in an International friendly match at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 27. Since the March international break is a rare chance for squads to gather, both coaches want to finalize their strategies. Herve Renard is back leading Saudi Arabia and is looking to improve the team's consistency. On the other side, Hossam Hassan is aiming to test his Egyptian squad against top-tier Asian competition to build confidence before they head to North America.

Both teams feature world-class stars who view the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a career-defining moment. For Saudi Arabia, the focus is on Salem Al-Dawsari, the Al Hilal legend who famously scored the winner against Argentina in 2022. At 34, his goal is to lead the "Green Falcons" past the group stages for the first time since 1994. He is joined by the creative Musab Al-Juwair, a rising star expected to provide the spark in midfield.

Meanwhile, Egypt relies heavily on Mohamed Salah. With him at front, Egypt's ultimate aim is to make a deep run in the FIFA World Cup 2026. If Salah shines in the World Cup, he can secure his legacy as the nation’s greatest ever. Alongside him, Omar Marmoush, who recently won the Carabao Cup with Manchester City, will be the key threat in attack as Egypt aims to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history

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Salah is also just two goals away from equaling Hossam Hassan’s all-time scoring record for Egypt.

Despite a slight dip in his overall production this season, Salah has been in good touch since the start of 2026. He has recorded five goals and five assists in his last 14 appearances, helping Liverpool reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, the biggest news surrounding the star is his official announcement on March 24, 2026, that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season. After nine legendary years and over 250 goals, Salah will depart Anfield as a free agent. He stated that he wanted to provide trasnparency to the fans about his future as his historic chapter on Merseyside comes to a close.

Will Mohamed Salah Play Against Saudi Arabia In International Friendly?

Mohamed Salah will not play in tonight’s match against Saudi Arabia. The Egypt captain was left out of the 26-man squad for this international break due to a muscle injury. He picked up the injury during a Champions League match for Liverpool against Galatasaray earlier this month. Salah is currently following a rehabilitation program and is expected to return to action after the international window. In his absence, Hossam Hassan will look to players like Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet to lead the Egyptian attack.

Q

Where will the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly be played?

A

The Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Q

Where will the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly be played?

A

The Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will be played on Friday, March 27 (IST) at 11:00pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly on TV and online in India?

A

Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will not be live-streamed in India. Fans in Saudi Arabi and Egypt can get the live streaming on STC TV.

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