Wayne Rooney Criticises Manchester United, Says Team Has Declined Under Ruben Amorim

Former Manchester United captain and record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has said the team has got worse under the guidance of Ruben Amorim.
The Red Devils were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday, as a goal from Phil Foden and a brace from Erling Haaland handed United their third defeat of the campaign, following earlier losses to Arsenal in the league and Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.
United ended last season 15th in the table with 42 points, their lowest finish since 1989-90 and their fewest top-flight points since their last relegation in 1973-74.
Since matchday 12 of the 2024-25 season, when Amorim took charge, United have recorded the joint-lowest points return in the Premier League (31), along with Tottenham.
Reflecting on the derby defeat, Rooney said on his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show: "I want to be as supportive and positive as I can be on the manager and the players.
"But it is very difficult to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we're seeing things that will get results in the near future. We're seeing none of that, and it is very difficult.
"There was an image towards the end of the game where I saw the Manchester United fans leaving. You could hear the fans singing Amorim’s name, but I think that is so powerful that the United fans were leaving the game.
"You know the game is over, and I think they were very disappointed in what they were seeing."
Following their defeat to City, United now face an 11% chance of relegation from the Premier League this season, higher than their 7.3% probability of finishing in the top five, according to the Opta supercomputer's projections.
"After Ten Hag was sacked and Ruben came in, we're hearing how they're going to play, and it is going to change. I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse," added Rooney.
"Quite a lot of league seasons that is relegation form. What is important when you're trying to implement a new style is you win games as well while you’re doing that."