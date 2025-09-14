Ronaldo Beats Messi Again: CR7 Tops World’s Richest Athletes List Ahead Of Jon Rahm And LeBron

Cristiano Ronaldo edged Lionel Messi to retain his crown as the highest-paid athlete, with golfer Jon Rahm, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar jr, Karim Benzema and NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry also making the top ten

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Ronaldo Beats Messi Again: CR7 Tops World’s Richest Athletes List Ahead Of Jon Rahm and LeBron
Cristiano Ronaldo tops global earnings list for 2024 at £192.4m, nearly double Messi’s total. File Photo
Summary
  • Cristiano Ronaldo tops global earnings list at £192.4m, nearly double Messi’s total

  • Jon Rahm second, Messi third; LeBron James and Steph Curry also feature

  • Mbappe, Neymar, and Benzema represent football’s dominance in the top ten

  • Messi’s brand power keeps him relevant despite being behind Ronaldo in income

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven that age is just a number. At 40, he has been named the world’s highest-earning athlete for the second straight year. The Portuguese star pulled in a staggering £192.4 million ($260m) in 2024, nearly double the figure earned by old rival Lionel Messi.

According to a report by The Sun, the top ten highest-paid athletes in the world for 2024 have been revealed. Unsurprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list but the size of his earnings is striking. The 40-year-old reportedly made twice as much as Lionel Messi who earned £99.90 million ($135 million).

Others Who Made List

Golf superstar Jon Rahm slotted into second place with £161.32m. The list also featured heavyweights from both football and basketball. LeBron James ranked fourth (£94.87m), with fellow NBA icon Steph Curry coming in ninth (£75.38m).

Footballers Dominate List

Football remained the most dominant sport on the list, with Kylian Mbappe (6th, £81.4m), Neymar (7th, £79.92m) and Karim Benzema (8th, £78.44m) all making the cut. Interestingly, Messi is one of only two athletes whose off-field brand power brings in more money than his on-pitch wages, proof of his unrivalled global marketability even if Ronaldo’s earning power puts him firmly ahead for now.

The rankings underline the financial clout of football, especially with stars in the Saudi Pro League featuring prominently.

For Ronaldo and Messi, the next chapter is already calling, with both legends expected to chase one final World Cup next year, possibly their last showdown on the international stage.

