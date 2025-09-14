Ronaldo Beats Messi Again: CR7 Tops World’s Richest Athletes List Ahead Of Jon Rahm and LeBron

Football remained the most dominant sport on the list, with Kylian Mbappe (6th, £81.4m), Neymar (7th, £79.92m) and Karim Benzema (8th, £78.44m) all making the cut. Interestingly, Messi is one of only two athletes whose off-field brand power brings in more money than his on-pitch wages, proof of his unrivalled global marketability even if Ronaldo’s earning power puts him firmly ahead for now.