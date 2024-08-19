Rennes kick-started their Ligue 1 campaign in confident fashion with a 3-0 victory over Lyon at Roazhon Park. (More Football News)
The home side's early dominance was rewarded with a goal, albeit fortuitously when a Benjamin Bourigeaud free-kick deflected in off veteran Nemanja Matic.
They doubled the lead two minutes later as the lively Amine Gouiri capitalised on a wayward pass back from Lyon's new signing Moussa Niakhate before rounding Lucas Perri and slotting into an empty net.
Lyon dominated possession in the second half and looked to have found a way back into the match after Lorenz Assignon bundled over Malick Fofana in the penalty box, but Steve Mandanda superbly saved Georges Mikautadze's spot-kick.
Gouriri was a menace throughout, going close to a second when he struck the crossbar with a deft curling effort, and he helped Rennes add further gloss when he teed up Henrik Meister in injury time.
Data debrief: Gouiri clicks through the gears
Gouiri was the star of the show for Rennes, attempting a total of seven shots, which is the most he has managed in a Ligue 1 match since he attempted five against Clermont in February.
He was the hosts' biggest attacking threat, having the most touches in the opposition box, with seven.
Rennes have now scored 21 times in their last 22 games at home in Ligue 1, with the only exception coming against Lyon in a 1-0 defeat in November last season.