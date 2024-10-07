Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Colchoneros 'Working Very Well', Says Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone acknowledged his team need to do better going forward, while praising their effective defence, after drawing 1-1 with Real Sociedad on Sunday. (More Football News)
Atleti went a goal ahead through Julian Alvarez after just 51 seconds, but were unable to add to that before conceding a long-range strike from Luka Sucic with six minutes left.
That goal was one of just five that Simeone's side have conceded in La Liga this season, which is at least two fewer than any other team, but they failed to have another shot on target after taking the lead.
The visitors' attacking impotence is something Simeone was acutely aware of, while also wanting to be balanced and praise the team's efforts at the opposite end.
"The team found the goal and defended very well, it was a collective effort," Simeone told a press conference.
"We needed to have some counter-attacks with the space we had and do it better than we did, which is also a credit to the opponent.
"I'll stick with the positive things about the defence and we'll continue in the same search, to improve the transitions. There are players who know how to do it."
Sucic's equaliser for Sociedad was an early contender for goal of the season. The Croatian hit the ball first-time from outside the box after a misplaced pass from Atletico midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, which looped over goalkeeper Jan Oblak and into the top corner.
While frustrated with losing their lead, Simeone was of the opinion that goals of such quality are hard to legislate for when it comes to defending.
"I don't think [their goal] was a lack of our concentration, it was a great goal from 35 metres," Simeone said.
"There was a loss of the ball, but they hit us from almost 40 metres and he scored a great goal. We have to improve all the small details, but you can lose a ball because it's part of the game. We have to congratulate him for the great goal he scored."
The 1-1 draw leaves Atletico Madrid third in La Liga going into the international break, four points behind Real Madrid and seven behind leaders Barcelona.
The result means that, while they have won just one of their last four league games, Atleti maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
"The numbers are good, we are working very well," said Simeone.
"We are in a league where the first team has won eight games out of nine and the second team is [three] points behind. We are working well, growing from the defensive to the offensive."