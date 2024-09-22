Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Modric Hails Attacking Firepower After Vinicius Inspires Turnaround

Luka Modric lauded Real Madrid's attacking ranks as the LaLiga champions fought from behind to thrash Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday. (More Football News)
Thibaut Courtois' blunder handed the visitors a shock lead in the 54th minute, only for Dani Carvajal to level four minutes later after Jude Bellingham's cross was spilled by Joan Garcia.
Vinicius Junior's introduction breathed life into Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, teeing up Rodrygo's first-time finish with 15 minutes remaining.
Brazil star Vinicius followed that up with a goal of his own to make it 3-1 before Kylian Mbappe sealed all three points with his third penalty in as many LaLiga games.
Madrid captain Modric still saw room for improvement but acknowledged the attacking quality Los Blancos have after moving one point behind leaders Barcelona, who visit Villarreal on Sunday.
"We played a very good game but it's true that it was difficult for us to finish plays. We created a lot of chances but we have a lot of room for improvement," Modric told Movistar Plus.
"I don't know if it was our best or not but it was a great game, from start to finish. We must continue like today. To have Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham and Rodrygo is awesome; they are great.
"They and the whole team are doing everything right but we still can improve; we'll keep going in the next few games until we feel we reach out true potential. This match can give us confidence."
Vinicius was left on the bench but his second-half impact saw him both score and assist in a single Madrid game as a substitute for the first time in his career across all competitions (272 games).
That set the stage for Mbappe to put the result beyond any doubt, becoming just the second Madrid player this decade to score penalties in three straight LaLiga games, after his compatriot Karim Benzema.
A fine fightback performance left Ancelotti delighted, though the Madrid head coach was still cautious, primarily due to managing Bellingham's troublesome should injury.
"We started well and reacted well after the 1-0, it was complete," Ancelotti said, as quoted by AS.
"We played better than in other games; with more rhythm and generating more opportunities. I'm happy.
"Jude has had the shoulder problem and it has resolved well. He was able to play the whole game without any problem.
"He's always played with protection. A month ago he took it off because he was fine, but he has had this problem again. I don't think it will be a problem, although it must be taken care of, obviously."