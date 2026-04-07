Real Madrid Vs Bayern Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter‑final first leg at Santiago Bernabeu
This is the sixth knockout clash between the two sides in the last 14 seasons
Find out when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match live on TV and online
Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. This will be the sixth meeting between these two sides in the UCL knockout stages in the last 14 seasons.
It will be a battle of nerves for Real Madrid, facing one of the most in-form teams in Europe’s top-five leagues. Los Blancos have been disappointing domestically, currently seven points behind rivals FC Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.
Alvaro Arbeloa, who joined mid-season following the sacking of the head coach Xabi Alonso, saw his side fall to a shock 2-1 defeat to Mallorca in their last league outing. However, the Spanish side has won its last four knockout matches in the Champions League, and Arbeloa can become just the third Madrid manager to win his first five matches in this stage of the competition.
The hosts also boast a terrific record against Bayern, winning four of their last five two-legged ties against the German side since 2011-12. The last time Bayern beat Real Madrid was in 2012, winning the semi-final via penalties.
However, Bayern remain one of the favourites for this season’s Champions League, having won nine of their ten matches in the competition. They have scored 32 goals so far, a tally only bettered by Paris Saint-Germain.
Die Roten are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, suffering just one league defeat all season. Vincent Kompany’s men will be hoping that their famed attack, boosted by the return of Harry Kane, can help them overturn their poor record against Real Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have faced each other 38 times, including friendly games. Bayern have won 17 times, compared to 13 wins for Real Madrid. The last time these two sides met was in the Champions League semi-finals in 2023-24, with Real Madrid winning 4-3 on aggregate.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Team News
Real Madrid will be without several key players due to injuries. Starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ruled out with a thigh injury. Rodrygo has been ruled out for the year with a cruciate ligament injury.
Left-back Ferland Mendy has returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury, but he will likely sit out the upcoming match. There are also doubts about the fitness of Dani Ceballos, who had an issue with his thigh.
Meanwhile, Bayern will be without Wisdom Mike and Cassiano Kiala, with the pair ruled out for the season. David Santos will be unavailable due to a thigh injury, while backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is out with an adductor problem.
However, there’s good news for Vincent Kompany as star striker Harry Kane has been declared fit and available ahead of the match.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Prediction
Despite their domestic struggles, Real Madrid remain a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League, especially at home. This, combined with their terrific record against Bayern Munich in the knockout stages, means that Los Blancos are favourites to get a lead – albeit not a massive one – in the first leg.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg being played?
The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be played on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The match will kick off in India at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The game will be hosted at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg live online?
The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg on TV?
The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.