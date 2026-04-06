Will Harry Kane Play Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Real Madrid?

Kane missed Bayern’s win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday because of a minor ankle issue sustained in training with England last week

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Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Champions League Soccer-Harry Kane
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts during Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Atalanta Bergamo in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane could feature for Bayern in their UCL QF match against Real

  • Kane's injury kept him out of England's international friendlies

  • Bayern will hope their star forward will play a role in their UCL match

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane practiced on Monday and is expected to be available for Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Kane missed Bayern’s win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday because of a minor ankle issue sustained in training with England last week.

He took part in the team’s training session in Munich before the squad traveled to the Spanish capital for Tuesday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“He is a goal scorer. He is a great player,” Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior said Monday about Kane. “But Bayern is a great team and has many players who switch positions and make it difficult for us. Whoever plays, it will be tough. We will need to be well prepared.”

Madrid and Bayern are meeting in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the sixth time in the past 14 seasons, with 15-time champion Madrid having won four of five two-legged matchups with Bayern since the 2011-12 season: once in the quarterfinals and three times in the semifinals, most recently in 2024. Bayern won in the semifinals in 2012 after a penalty shootout.

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“Bayern is an unbelievable team, we’ve seen what it can do this season,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They’re having an exceptional season. I think Bayern has been the most consistent side in Europe this season. They’re fearless, aggressive, very focused defensively, with an unbelievable striker in Harry Kane.

Bayern is unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, with 11 wins, while Madrid is coming off a 2-1 loss at Mallorca on Saturday that hurt its Spanish league title hopes.

“We don’t think about not winning the tie and there is only one possible scenario, which is to beat Bayern and get through the tie,” Arbeloa said. “It’s the only thing we want and the only thing we believe in. All our energy is in the game against Bayern.”

Arbeloa also downplayed criticism of Kylian Mbappé, who has been questioned by some in Madrid recently. Mbappé is coming off a controversial knee injury that reduced his playing time with the Spanish club.

“Mbappé knows perfectly well what Real Madrid is,” Arbeloa said. “I have no doubt about that. He’s someone who has dreamed of being a Real Madrid player. We’ve all seen images of Kylian Mbappé wearing the Real Madrid jersey, dreaming of becoming a Real Madrid player. What he has done to come here wasn’t easy.”

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