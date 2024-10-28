Football

Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Simeone Shoulders Responsibility For Rojiblancos Defeat

Atleti failed to recover from Jose Maria Gimenez's fourth-minute own goal and wasted the few chances they created in a game riddled with errors that the coach blamed on himself

Diego-Simeone
Diego Simeone took the blame for Atleti's defeat to Betis
Diego Simeone took full responsibility for Atletico Madrid's disappointing performance after their unbeaten LaLiga run ended with a 1-0 loss at Real Betis on Sunday. (More Football News)

Hosts Betis had 24 shots to Atleti's 10, albeit both teams only got three attempts on target.

Simeone, though, accepted Atleti were not up to standard, as his team lost their 24th game in all competitions in 2024, which is their joint-worst total in a calendar year under the Argentine's tutelage.

"I didn't prepare this match well. I am responsible for the plan not working," said Simeone, whose side lost 3-1 to Lille in the Champions League in midweek.

"Starting with myself first, we have work to do and things to improve. I didn't imagine anything different. The new players need to keep adapting, and I need to get more out of their strengths.

"Betis are a competitive team who have improved as they showed today, they outplayed us. We clearly couldn't play our game.

"This happened to us against Lille last week, we fell behind in the game and that didn't allow us to level this game.

"Ultimately, as a coach, I have to resolve these situations first and have a clear idea (of tactics) so that the players can perform in the way I like."

Atleti's first defeat of the season leaves them fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis and ten behind leaders Barcelona.

They face UE Vic in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before hosting Las Palmas in La Liga three days later. 

