Raphael Varane: French Defender Announces Surprise Retirement After Suffering Knee Injury

Varane left United as a free agent at the end of last season after three years at Old Trafford, having endured an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign

Raphael Varane helped Manchester United win the FA Cup in May before departing
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has surprisingly announced his retirement from football, just two months after joining Como. (More Football News)

He previously spent 10 years with Madrid, winning La Liga three times and the Champions League on four occasions, also playing a key role as France won the 2018 World Cup.

Varane joined newly promoted Serie A side Como, who are managed by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, in July but suffered a knee injury on his debut last month.

Following that setback, the centre-back has decided to hang up his boots at the age of just 31.

He wrote in an Instagram post: "They say all good things must come to an end. 

"In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible.

"I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. 

"Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.

"I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. 

"And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

