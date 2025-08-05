Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match 21

Rangdajied United take on Malaysian Armed Forces in Durand Cup today.
Both teams are yet to win a game so far in Group E.
Check where you can watch the Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces match live.
Two winless teams of Group E will clash hoping to get their first points onboard in the Durand Cup 2025 as Rangdajeid United go up against Malaysian Armed Forces in a crucial match for both the sides involved. Check out where you can live stream the Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces and watch it on your TV.
The Malaysian Armed Forces football team was thrashed 6-0 by Shillong Lajong in their campaign opener. After being blanked by Shillong, the Malaysian Armed Forces side did find a solitary goal in their next match but that also could not get them any points as they lost to NorthEast United 3-1.
Rangdajeid United played exactly a week back in their campaign opener against Shillong Lajong and lost 3-1. They showed a decent fight to keep things at 1-1 for a little more than an hour but then Shillong scored two goals to make it 3-1.
As the two teams look for their first points of the Durand Cup 2025, check where can you watch this match.
Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025, Group E match will be played on Tuesday, August 5 at 7:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces in the Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.