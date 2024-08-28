Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is excited to welcome Ferdi Kadioglu to his ranks after his move from Fenerbahce was confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Kadioglu, who featured in all Turkiye's fixtures in their quarter-final run at Euro 2024, has signed a four-year contract for a reported £25million plus £4.2m in add-ons.
Ahead of their 4-0 victory over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup, Kadioglu was officially unveiled as a Seagulls player to those in attendance at the AMEX Stadium.
The 24-year-old offers Hurzeler another option at left-back following the departure of Valentin Barco, who joined Sevilla on a season-long loan last week.
He departs the Turkish Super Lig side after six years, making 204 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and adding 22 assists in that time.
Kadioglu has already made five appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, netting once in their Champions League qualifying fixture against FC Lugano.
"I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character," Hurzeler said upon his arrival at the AMEX Stadium.
"He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing."
Kadioglu becomes the Seagulls' ninth arrival during the transfer window and will be hoping to have an instant impact in the Premier League this weekend.
Hurzeler's side are one of four sides who have won both of their fixtures of the 2024-25 season, and they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday in hopes of maintaining their excellent start under their new manager.