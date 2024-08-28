Football

Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is excited to welcome Ferdi Kadioglu to his ranks after his move from Fenerbahce was confirmed on Tuesday

Ferdi-Kadioglu-Brighton
Ferdi Kadioglu has completed a move to Brighton from Fenerbahce
info_icon

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is excited to welcome Ferdi Kadioglu to his ranks after his move from Fenerbahce was confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Kadioglu, who featured in all Turkiye's fixtures in their quarter-final run at Euro 2024, has signed a four-year contract for a reported £25million plus £4.2m in add-ons.

Ahead of their 4-0 victory over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup, Kadioglu was officially unveiled as a Seagulls player to those in attendance at the AMEX Stadium. 

The 24-year-old offers Hurzeler another option at left-back following the departure of Valentin Barco, who joined Sevilla on a season-long loan last week. 

He departs the Turkish Super Lig side after six years, making 204 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and adding 22 assists in that time.

Kadioglu has already made five appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, netting once in their Champions League qualifying fixture against FC Lugano.

"I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character," Hurzeler said upon his arrival at the AMEX Stadium. 

"He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing."

Kadioglu becomes the Seagulls' ninth arrival during the transfer window and will be hoping to have an instant impact in the Premier League this weekend. 

Hurzeler's side are one of four sides who have won both of their fixtures of the 2024-25 season, and they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday in hopes of maintaining their excellent start under their new manager. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  2. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. ICC Chairman-Elect Jay Shah Bats For Test Cricket, Wants Longer Format To 'Remain Priority'
  5. IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Set To Join LSG As Mentor - Report
Football News
  1. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  2. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  3. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  4. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  5. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  2. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  3. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  4. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  5. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat Floods: 16 Dead, 15,000 Shifted To Safety; Crocodile On Flooded Streets Of Vadodara
  2. Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attacks Her During Morning Walk
  3. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  4. 'Enough Is Enough': President Murmu Breaks Silence On Kolkata Rape Horror, Crimes Against Women
  5. 'Personifies Dignity, Empowerment': PM Modi Hails Jan Dhan Yojana As It Completes 10 Years
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  2. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  3. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  4. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  5. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  2. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
  3. Maldives: Muizzu Claims Oppositing Trying To Stage 'Financial Coup'
  4. Middle East Tensions: 9 Killed In Israeli Raids Across West Bank; Will Win War Against Terror, Says Israel's Official
  5. Pakistani Woman's Smile After Killing Two In Car Accident Sparks Outrage | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Mamata Slams BJP, Says 'They Don't Want Justice'; Party Workers Vandalise Police Barricades
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists