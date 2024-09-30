Ange Postecoglou has hailed his "outstanding" Tottenham side after their dominant 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. (More Football News)
Spurs took the lead after three minutes through Brennan Johnson and gained a numerical advantage just before the break as Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a high tackle on James Maddison.
Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke secured the three points in the second half, as they had 24 shots (10 on target) and created 4.67 expected goals (xG).
They also created nine big chances, the joint-most ever recorded in a Premier League match, as they extended their unbeaten run over United to four games in the competition.
Postecoglou was impressed with his team's performance across the 90 minutes, particularly with their fast start.
"I thought it was an outstanding performance," Postecoglou told BBC Match of the Day. "We started the game well, scored a great goal and probably should have had two or three.
"The pressure then overwhelms them, and they get the red card. After that, I thought we controlled the game well. Just an outstanding effort from all the lads.
"I don't know about frustrated [about not getting more goals], but I am only human. More for the players themselves. We played some unbelievable football, and you want them to get the rewards.
"Every game you always want to start well, but it doesn't always happen. I told the boys that in the last two games, we conceded in the first 20 seconds against Brentford and then had a man sent off in the first eight minutes, so it is about dealing with what you have out there.
"That is our fourth win in a row, and we have won them in different ways, but always stayed true to our principals and the way we want to play football."
Johnson also struck the post in the first half and got the assist for Kulusevski's strike just two minutes into the second.
He has now scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career (79th app on Sunday), while he has netted four times across all competitions this season – just one fewer than he managed in 34 games for Tottenham last term (five).
"Yes, that [starting fast] is what we do, it is what the manager talks about all the time," Johnson said.
"We are not a team that takes 10-15 minutes to get into a game because that's not the way we play. From minute one we have to be at the opponent so that they know they are in a game, and it just brings out the best in us.
"If we can get a game with good intensity, it suits us so much, and if we can score early on then even better because it means teams have to open up a bit.
"[Winning four in a row] is a sign of intent from us. I think, whatever competition it is important to get the wins.
"We came here with a clear game plan but at the end of the day, we had to win. We can play as well as we can, but if we don't come away with the win, then it's all for nothing - we have learned that a few times this season, so to win and get a clean sheet, it's a great day."