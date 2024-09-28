Football

Man United Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Lauds Erik Ten Hag Ahead Of Old Trafford Test

Ten Hag, who has won the EFL Cup and FA Cup during his tenure with the Red Devils, has been the focus of criticism for a lack of identity in his time at the helm

Ange-Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou has praised Erik ten Hag for the job he has done at Manchester United
Ange Postecoglou believes Erik ten Hag has done a "fantastic job" at Manchester United ahead of Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford this Sunday. (More Football News)

Ten Hag, who has won the EFL Cup and FA Cup during his tenure with the Red Devils, has been the focus of criticism for a lack of identity in his time at the helm. 

The Dutchman led United to their worst-ever Premier League finish last term, along with conceding 58 goals - the most they have let in during their time in the top flight. 

But Postecoglou, along with his opposite number, has endured a difficult start to the campaign, with Spurs 10th in the early-season standings with seven points. 

The Spurs head coach has come under fire for his team's slow start, having previously said that he "always win trophies in his second season."

The Numbers Game: Under-Fire Erik Ten Hag, Ange Postecoglou Face Off At Old Trafford

BY Stats Perform

And the Australian's upcoming assignment is no easy task against a side Tottenham have historically struggled against at Old Trafford. 

United have won 24 Premier League home games against Spurs – only Arsenal have beaten a team more often at home in the competition’s history (25 vs Everton).

Postecoglou has also seen his side fail to perform away from home, despite having taken 14 points from his first six Premier League away games in charge. 

Since, Spurs have managed to take 14 points from 15 games away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (three wins, five draws and seven defeats). 

Among ever-present Premier League teams across the last two seasons, no side has won fewer away games since the start of November 2023 than Spurs' three. 

Bournemouth (24), Nottingham Forest (19) and Crystal Palace (15) are among the clubs to better their 14 away points won in that span. 

A result for either side could kickstart their respective seasons, but Postecoglou showered praise on Ten Hag ahead of kick-off this Sunday. 

"There’s always some manager under pressure," Postecoglou said. 

"There must be a spinning board with all our faces on and whichever it lands on cops it for a week or two.

"He’s done a great job. He keeps mentioning he’s won two trophies and that’s not insignificant.

"Everyone keeps saying that is all I need to do but then there is always something expected after. It is a difficult job.

"It is tough to go to Old Trafford. Irrespective of managers, it is still a rather compelling home record. It is one we will be ready for."

