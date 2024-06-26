Football

Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch

Playing at their first European Championships, Georgia have one point to show from two promising performances. The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008

Portugal vs Ireland football friendly Photo_8
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball against Ireland Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
info_icon

Portugal, already assured of a knockout spot, aim to cap off its Group F campaign in style with a third consecutive win against newcomer Georgia on Thursday, June 27 (IST) at Arena AufSchalke in Germany. (More Football News)

Therefore, this match holds significance for Georgia. A victory against a high-confidence Portugal could pave the way for their progression. If both the Czech Republic and Georgia win, they will advance either in second or third place.

Portugal Vs Georgia: Head To Head

The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008. Joao Moutinho and Simao were on the scoresheet.

Here are all the details about Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F, Matchday 3 Live Streaming

When is the Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?

Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet against Chile - null
ARG Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Reveals Hamstring Issue After Argentina's Win Over Chile

BY Stats Perform

The Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Thursday, June 27 (IST) at Arena AufSchalke in Germany at 12:30AM IST.

Where to watch Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  3. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  4. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
  5. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  2. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
  3. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  4. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  5. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Alan Shearer Critical Of Gareth Southgate's Tactics
  3. Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Mexico At Copa America 2024: Captain Alvarez Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament
  5. IND Vs ENG Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  2. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  3. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  4. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  5. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General