Portugal, already assured of a knockout spot, aim to cap off its Group F campaign in style with a third consecutive win against newcomer Georgia on Thursday, June 27 (IST) at Arena AufSchalke in Germany. (More Football News)
Therefore, this match holds significance for Georgia. A victory against a high-confidence Portugal could pave the way for their progression. If both the Czech Republic and Georgia win, they will advance either in second or third place.
Portugal Vs Georgia: Head To Head
The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008. Joao Moutinho and Simao were on the scoresheet.
Here are all the details about Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F, Matchday 3 Live Streaming
When is the Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
The Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Thursday, June 27 (IST) at Arena AufSchalke in Germany at 12:30AM IST.
Where to watch Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.