Poland Vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Poland will face Scotland in matchday 6 fixture of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the POL Vs SCO football match

Portugals Antonio Silva fouls Polands Mateusz Bogusz. AP Photo
Portugal's Antonio Silva fouls Poland's Mateusz Bogusz, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Poland at the Dragao stadium in Porto. AP Photo/Luis Vieira
Scotland will conclude their UEFA Nations League Group A campaign on Tuesday with a match against Poland in Warsaw, holding a slight chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. (More Football News)

Both teams currently have four points from five games, but a loss for Scotland would mean automatic relegation to League B, while Poland can secure their spot with a draw.

Scotland recently ended a long wait for a win at Hampden Park, claiming their first victory by defeating 10-man Croatia, thanks to a late goal from returning hero John McGinn.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, Scotland's hopes of finishing strong remain alive. Portugal has already qualified as group winners, and Croatia need only a point to advance, leaving Poland as the only team eliminated from contention.

Poland will be without their captain and all-time top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, due to a back injury. In his absence, Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski will serve as captain.

Additionally, with Hellas Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz unavailable, either Kamil Piatkowski or Sebastian Walukiewicz is expected to join Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior in the back three for the Polish side.

Poland Vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is the Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday (1:15 am), November 19.

Where is the Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The live telecast of the Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

