Portugal 5-1 Poland: Cristiano Ronaldo Hints At Retirement Date After Nations League Brace

Ronaldo has now netted 910 times in his career, with 135 of those coming for Portugal, including five goals in five Nations League appearances this campaign

Portugal
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo says it will be one or two years before he retires from football as he aims to enjoy the end of his career. (More Football News)

The 39-year-old scored twice on Friday, including a stunning overhead kick, as Portugal cruised past Poland 5-1 in the Nations League, to clinch top spot of Group A1.

Overall, Ronaldo has now netted 910 times in his career, with 135 of those coming for Portugal, including five goals in five Nations League appearances this campaign.

Ronaldo has dropped hints in recent months though that his retirement is drawing closer, with his 40th birthday coming up in February, and he says his main goal is to enjoy playing football while he still can.

"Planning the retirement of football... It will happen in a year, two years, I don't know," Ronaldo said.

"I say honestly, it's not a joke, it's enjoying the moment, feeling that I'm enjoying football. Get up and go to training and to the game motivated.

"When I don't feel that, I'll step forward and say, 'I can't do it anymore.' It's an excellent career, I haven't felt it yet."

He was a standout once again for Portugal as he finished the match against Poland with a game-high 2.06 expected goals (xG), generated from five shots, the most of any player on the pitch.

Ronaldo hit the 900-goal mark in September, with many believing he would next be targeting 1,000 as another goal in his storied career.

The forward has scored 10 more goals since then but insisted he was not actively thinking about making it to four figures.

"If you ask me if I want to reach a thousand goals... It's normal to want it. But I don't think about it," he added.

"Think game by game. In three months, I will be 40 years old. It's about taking it easy and enjoying.

"That's what I've been doing, especially in the national team, which is where I like to play the most. I like to play for the national team, and I really enjoy coming here. Scoring goals and good performances helps too.

"Day by day. Enjoy goal after goal. Enjoy the moment. The thousand goals don't matter to me at all, honestly."

