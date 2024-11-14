Football

Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco

Pedri has been at Barcelona since joining from Las Palmas as a 17-year-old in 2020. Deco is confident that it feels like home for him now

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
barcelona football
Pedri
info_icon

Barcelona sporting director Deco is hopeful that Pedri will sign a new long-term contract with the club in the near future, with the midfielder's current deal expiring in 2026. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay of Barcelona's team this season, starting 11 of their 13 matches in LaLiga and all four Champions League games, after a difficult campaign last year.

Pedri missed a total of 25 games for club and country with injury problems last term, including the semi-final and final of Euro 2024, having been forced off after eight minutes during Spain's quarter-final victory over hosts Germany.

His fitness has been a big question for a number of years, having suffered from hamstring injuries since 2021, following the 2020-21 season in which he played 73 matches for club and country.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid. - File
La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries

BY Associated Press

But with injury problems having dissipated, Deco is excited at the prospect of having him in the team long-term.

”To go for a renewal the first thing you have to know is what the players are looking for, and I think they are looking to win titles, be in a competitive team and, of course, have good contracts," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"I thought that way and I think we have players who also think that way. I think Pedri’s renewal will happen because I think Pedri wants to make history at the club."

Pedri has been at Barcelona since joining from Las Palmas as a 17-year-old in 2020. Deco is confident that it feels like home for him now.

"He feels comfortable here, he is happy, he wants to win titles, he is back at his best after working hard, understanding that there was work behind him that he had to do after so many years of suffering a lot with many games and injuries," he said.

"He has understood it and has seen that he had to work in a different way, improve, and he was on time. We will do the renewal. He has this season and another one left.

"We are focused on winning important things this season, but also on guaranteeing the future of important players and Pedri is one of them.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AUS Sprint Past PAK In Seven-Over Brisbane Shootout
  3. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  4. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  2. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  3. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
  4. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  5. USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Hockey LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Preeti Dubey Scores Again In Her 50th Game | IND 6-0 THA In Q3
  2. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  3. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  4. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar
  5. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  2. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  3. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  4. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
  5. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's Bail Exposes Modi's 'False Case', Claims AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  2. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  3. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  4. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya