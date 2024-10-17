Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'

Paul Pogba insists he is "not a cheater", but acknowledges he must take responsibility for the failed doping test that led to his ongoing ban. (More Football News)
The Juventus and France midfielder was suspended for four years in February by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal, after a drugs test revealed elevated testosterone levels in his system.
However, earlier this month, Pogba's ban was reduced to 18 months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled his consuming of the banned substance "was not intentional".
It means the 31-year-old can resume training in January and will be available to play from March, and he is desperate to be back doing what he loves.
"This is not me, I'm not a cheater," Pogba told Sky Sports.
"I'm someone that loves my sport, I love the game and I would never, ever cheat. I like to win fairly. I'm a bad loser, but I'm not a cheater.
"I take some responsibility because I took the supplement. I didn't triple-check, let's say it like that, even if it came from a professional. If I have to be punished, I am fine with it, but it should never be four years.
"I would just like to be on the pitch, any pitch. First, it's with Juventus. I want to be in training with team-mates, it's tough to be alone, playing passes on to the wall.
"My main focus is to get back in training, be fit and to be on the pitch doing what I love."