Returning After Two Years Ban, Paul Pogba Feels 'Relieved To Play Football Again'

Pogba was handed a four-year doping ban that was later reduced to 18 months on appeal, derailing his second stint in Turin, while he has also suffered from repeated injuries since leaving Manchester United in 2022

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba applauds Monaco's fans after full-time
Summary
  Paul Pogba marked his return to football after 2-year ban

  That marked the midfielder's first appearance since September 3, 2023

  Pogba was handed a four-year doping ban that was later reduced to 18 months on appeal

Paul Pogba was defiant upon his return to the pitch after 811 days out, saying he never doubted that he would play again following his Monaco debut.

Monaco were thumped 4-1 by Rennes on Saturday, with Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Camara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas on target before Mika Biereth got a late consolation for Monaco, who also had Denis Zakaria sent off.

But there was a moment to remember for the away side in the 85th minute, with Pogba sent on to replace Mamadou Coulibaly as a substitute.

That marked the midfielder's first appearance since September 3, 2023, for Juventus in a 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

Pogba was handed a four-year doping ban that was later reduced to 18 months on appeal, derailing his second stint in Turin, while he has also suffered from repeated injuries since leaving Manchester United in 2022.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after Saturday's game, the 32-year-old said: "I was disappointed to lose this match, but in the end, it's still beautiful. Seeing the crowd stand up and applaud, I didn't imagine that. Thank you to all the fans who supported me.

"I wanted to bring good energy; it's been so long. I'm relieved to have returned to football, which I love more than anything in the world. 

"But there is still work to be done to get back in full shape and to be able to play 90 minutes."

Asked if he ever doubted that he would return, Pogba said: "Of course not, otherwise I would have stopped my career. I'm a competitor and football isn't over for me. 

"We worked and waited more than two years. Today it's done. Thank God. With everything that has happened, I am the one who has suffered the most. 

"There are times when the devil tries to talk in your head, to tell you it's over, but there's a good God. I believe in myself and my qualities, and since I know that I did nothing and that it was not my fault, I always maintained hope."

Pogba is only the fifth player this century to make his Ligue 1 debut having already featured for France's national team, after Lucas Hernandez, Steven Nzonzi, Eliaquim Mangala and Lassana Diarra. 

He is the first player to make his debut in the top-flight while counting at least 50 caps with Les Bleus (91), and the third to do so having won the World Cup with his country, after Hernandez and Nzonzi.

Asked if a strong season at club level could propel him into Didier Deschamps' plans for the 2026 World Cup, Pogba said: "That is very far away. 

"I'm thinking about getting back in shape to help the team. If I don't perform for Monaco, the France team... I will have to forget about it."

